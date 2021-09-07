Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.70. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

