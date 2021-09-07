AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

