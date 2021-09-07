Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 382 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

