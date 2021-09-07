Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $251.49 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

