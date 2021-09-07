Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $699,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

