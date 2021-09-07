Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 284 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $193.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

