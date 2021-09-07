Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 649 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $293,409,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after buying an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after buying an additional 290,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

