Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,024 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac stock opened at $453.75 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

