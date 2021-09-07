Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

