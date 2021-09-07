Barclays Cuts EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 21.45 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £404.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.45.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

