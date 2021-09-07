Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider John Allan Acquires 5,530 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 714.60 ($9.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 711.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Barratt Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

BDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 772.91 ($10.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

