Baytex Energy’s (BTE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

