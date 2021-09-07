Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 503 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 66.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $113,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

