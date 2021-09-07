Bbva USA Buys Shares of 1,152 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

