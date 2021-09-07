Bbva USA Makes New $75,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.