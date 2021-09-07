Bbva USA Makes New $89,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

