Bbva USA Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

