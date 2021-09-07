Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.