Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 1,146 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tobam lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

AOS opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

