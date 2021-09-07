Bbva USA Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.