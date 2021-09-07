Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

