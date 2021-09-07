Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,583 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $8,448,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 28,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

