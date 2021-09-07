Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,487 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.