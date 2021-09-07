Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,084 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1,001.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 18.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Linde by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Linde by 13.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

