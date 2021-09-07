Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,655 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TAAG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.