Berenberg Bank Boosts Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 360

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

