Berenberg Bank Boosts Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Midwich Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 216,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,455. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

