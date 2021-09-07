Berenberg Bank Boosts Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.
Midwich Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 216,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,455. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.
About Midwich Group
