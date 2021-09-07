Berenberg Bank Increases Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 1,620

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,274.17 ($16.65).

GFTU traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,377 ($17.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,107,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,788. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.39. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

