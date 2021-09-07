Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,335 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,801,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

