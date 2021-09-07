Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.