Bessemer Group Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

