Bessemer Group Inc. Has $811,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

