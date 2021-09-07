Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average is $180.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

