Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

TMUS stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $5,607,602. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

