Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 302.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Service Co. International by 41.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

