Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.41. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

