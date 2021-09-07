Beyond Finance Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $298,826.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00164070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.01 or 0.07883025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.95 or 1.01841752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00916461 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

