Binemon (BIN) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.