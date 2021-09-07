Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $513.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.52. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,866 shares of company stock worth $25,591,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

