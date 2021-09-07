bitCNY Price Up 0.7% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and $1.30 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00195056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.17 or 0.07670654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,827.18 or 0.99759665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00921168 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

