Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $67.94 or 0.00145580 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $99.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00293203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00177140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.