BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $937.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

