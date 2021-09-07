Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 6%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.42. 4,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 828,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.