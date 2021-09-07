BOOM (BOOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,008.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $29,008.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

