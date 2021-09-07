Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DKNG traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. 272,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,375. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

