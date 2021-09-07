Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,036 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EDV stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,663. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.