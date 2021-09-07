Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bp Plc cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $452.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $454.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

