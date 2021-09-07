Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bp Plc cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

