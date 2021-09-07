Bp Plc Sells 19,791 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bp Plc cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.86 and its 200-day moving average is $551.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.