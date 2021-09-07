Bp Plc Sells 8,687 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 118,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

